Report – Arsenal is targeting two world-class stars

Arsenal have been bold in the transfer market in recent seasons and have continued to work diligently to assemble a squad capable of competing at the highest level. Significant investment and careful planning have underpinned the club’s strategy, with a clear intention to avoid the shortcomings that have affected previous campaigns.

Andrea Berta took recruitment to a new level when he arrived at the club this season, strengthening the squad further and raising expectations around the Emirates. When the transfer window closed, there was widespread belief that Arsenal would be well placed to challenge across the league and multiple competitions, largely due to the increased number of available players. It appeared that the long-standing issue of limited depth had finally been resolved.

Squad depth and recent challenges

Despite these improvements, the anticipated impact has not fully materialised. Arsenal have continued to struggle in recent weeks, suggesting that the added depth has not yet translated into consistent performances. Injuries have again played a role, and the balance of the squad has been tested under pressure.

Nevertheless, there remains optimism within the club. There is still time for injured players to return and contribute meaningfully, and the season offers opportunities for recovery and renewed momentum. Arsenal’s hierarchy is therefore maintaining a dual focus, managing the current squad while also monitoring potential reinforcements.

Transfer targets under consideration

Attention has already turned towards future transfer activity, with several high-profile players reportedly on the club’s shortlist. According to Fichajes, Arsenal are interested in adding either Rafael Leao or Rodrygo as their next major signing. The report suggests that both players are viewed as capable of elevating the squad and providing a fresh attacking dimension.

While both names are being considered, the expectation is that only one of the two will ultimately be pursued. Mikel Arteta’s side is said to be working on a clear plan to secure their preferred target as soon as an opportunity arises. This measured approach reflects Arsenal’s broader strategy of targeted recruitment rather than wholesale changes, as they seek to convert ambition into sustained success.