Report – Arsenal is tracking 20-year-old La Liga forward

Arsenal is reportedly keen to sign Valencia man Yunus Musah as he shines in Spain.

The American was on the books of the Gunners before leaving them for the Spanish side in 2019.

He is one of the players the Londoners had hoped would break into the first team, but Valencia made him a tempting offer for first-team football and he left.

The Spanish side has kept their promise, and Musah has played many games for them.

However, The Sun reports he is now ready to leave the club and would consider quitting in the summer.

This offers Arsenal a chance to bring him back and the report insists the Gunners are tracking him.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Musah showed his quality at the World Cup and appears to enjoy his football at Valencia.

He seems mature enough to be a regular for us now, but he might struggle to play at the Emirates.

We have a very strong team and the American does not have more experience than most of our options.

If we want to add him to the group, we must be certain he can make a contribution and he will want a guarantee of game time.

