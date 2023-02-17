Report – Arsenal is watching in-form England forward

Arsenal is reportedly circling Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford as the striker continues to score goals on a regular basis.

Rashford is in the form of his life right now and has scored in his last four consecutive matches for United.

The England star has 12 goals from his first 23 league games this term.

This makes him one of the hottest strikers in the league and it is almost certain he will score more goals before the term ends.

He is out of contract at the end of next season after the Red Devils triggered a one-year extension on his deal at the club.

This does not secure his long-term future and a report on Football Insider reveals the Englishman is being targeted by the Gunners.

Mikel Arteta is reportedly a huge fan of Rashford and would jump at the chance to add the attacker to his squad from the end of this season.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Rashford has been one of the most in-form strikers in Europe this season and we will be in a much better position if he was in our squad.

However, it would be hard to land the attacker because United would be embarrassed to lose their main goalscorer to a title rival.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

WATCH Mikel Arteta discusses the Man City defeat and the reasons why we lost the game..

WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids