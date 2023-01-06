Report – Arsenal is watching Las Palmas midfielder

Arsenal has been named as one of the clubs interested in a move for Las Palmas youngster Alberto Moleiro.

The Gunners remain one of the best clubs budding youngsters can join to enhance their careers and he is making a name for himself at his present home.

Mikel Arteta has helped several young players become top talents at Arsenal and wants to add more to the group.

A report in The Daily Mail reveals English clubs are monitoring Moleiro and Arsenal is competing with the likes of Liverpool and Aston Villa for his signature.

The 19-year-old has a lot of development to do, but he has shown he has what it takes to be a top professional if he is nurtured.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We remain the top destination for youngsters who want to have a fantastic career in the game, which makes us an ideal place for Moleiro to go next.

The midfielder will have watched as we developed the likes of Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe and feel Arteta will be a good manager to work with.

He is not the only youngster on our radar now and we will add others to our group if he chooses to join another suitor.

