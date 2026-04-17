Report – Arsenal is watching two Serie A full-backs

Arsenal have reportedly been pleased with the impact of Riccardo Calafiori since his arrival, a signing that may encourage the club to continue targeting talent from Serie A in future transfer windows.

Mikel Arteta’s side secured Calafiori after his strong performances for Bologna in the Italian top flight, and the defender has quickly become an important part of the squad. His adaptation is understood to have strengthened Arsenal’s belief in the value of recruiting from the same market.

Interest in Serie A Full Backs

According to Sport Witness, Arsenal are now monitoring two additional full-backs in Italy as they assess possible reinforcements ahead of future campaigns. Among the names being followed are Marco Palestra, who is currently on loan at Cagliari from Atalanta and has impressed with his performances in Serie A this season.

Palestra is viewed as a promising option who could enhance Arsenal’s defensive depth if his development continues positively. The club are believed to be tracking his progress closely, with the intention of making a move should he maintain his current trajectory.

Alongside him, Juventus defender Andrea Cambiaso has also attracted attention from Arsenal scouts. His performances have reportedly made a strong impression as the club evaluates potential long-term additions in that position.

Potential Squad Changes

Arsenal’s interest in new full-backs may be influenced by possible departures at the end of the season. There is speculation that players such as Ben White and Myles Lewis-Skelly could be among those considered for exits, which would increase the need for reinforcements.

If such changes materialise, Arsenal could intensify their pursuit of defensive targets from Serie A as they continue to shape their squad for future campaigns. The club’s recruitment strategy suggests a willingness to blend emerging talent with established quality to maintain competitiveness at the highest level.