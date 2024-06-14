Report – Arsenal joins the race for Man Utd defensive target

Jean-Clair Todibo is the latest player Arsenal has added to their shopping list as the Gunners look to ensure they are a better team next term.

Mikel Arteta’s men have been improving, and they have come close to winning the Premier League in the last two campaigns.

The Gunners also made an impression in the Champions League on their return to the competition last term.

This summer offers them a chance to improve their squad, and most people expect them to focus on improving their attack.

However, they will also strengthen other parts of their squad, and they have been linked with a move for another defender.

Sport claims they will compete with Manchester United for Jean-Clair Todibo as he shines at Nice.

The Frenchman has been on United’s radar since the start of last season and he now has to choose between the Red Devils and Arsenal.

Arsenal has Champions League football to offer him, but there is so much competition for game time and he must be prepared to fight before accepting to move to the Emirates.

We have some very good defenders in our current squad, but we have to always strengthen every area to keep the players on their toes and Jean-Clair Todibo could be a solid addition to our squad.

