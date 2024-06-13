Report – Arsenal joins the race to sign former Gunner

Arsenal currently has two excellent goalkeepers, with David Raya keeping Aaron Ramsdale on the bench at the Emirates. Despite this, they are showing interest in Wojciech Szczęsny from Juventus.
Szczęsny began his career at Arsenal and spent a decade there, becoming their first-choice goalkeeper before moving to Italy to join Juventus. The Italian club is now open to his departure.
Juventus has already lined up his replacement, and discussions with Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr have begun regarding Szczęsny’s potential move.
However, according to a report on Tuttojuve, Arsenal has entered the race to sign their former goalkeeper. Mikel Arteta sees the value in having two top-quality goalkeepers and could consider selling Ramsdale this summer to make room for Szczęsny.
The Gunners’ interest in Szczęsny signals their intention to bolster their goalkeeping options with an experienced and familiar face.
Just Arsenal Opinion
We currently have two of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League, and a move for Szczęsny makes little sense.
Unless Ramsdale leaves, we have no business signing another goalkeeper, and it would be tough to convince the Juve starter to move to the Emirates and become the third choice behind two less experienced goalkeepers.
