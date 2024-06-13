Report – Arsenal joins the race to sign former Gunner

Szczęsny began his career at Arsenal and spent a decade there, becoming their first-choice goalkeeper before moving to Italy to join Juventus. The Italian club is now open to his departure.

Juventus has already lined up his replacement, and discussions with Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr have begun regarding Szczęsny’s potential move.

However, according to a report on Tuttojuve, Arsenal has entered the race to sign their former goalkeeper. Mikel Arteta sees the value in having two top-quality goalkeepers and could consider selling Ramsdale this summer to make room for Szczęsny.

The Gunners’ interest in Szczęsny signals their intention to bolster their goalkeeping options with an experienced and familiar face.