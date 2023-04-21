Report – Arsenal keen on 23-year-old Villarreal attacker

Arsenal has been named as one of the clubs interested in Samuel Chukwueze of Villarreal as the Nigerian impresses this season.

The winger has been on their radar before now, but the Gunners did not make their move for him.

He now has at least 20 goals and assists combined this season and has caught the attention of the Gunners again.

A report on Sports Witness reveals Arsenal are in a race with West Ham to add him to their squad.

The Gunners see him as a player who can help their attack and Mikel Arteta is confident the winger will be important to his team if he moves to the Emirates.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Chukwueze will be a fine addition to our squad and he will help us rest Bukayo Saka for some games.

Saka has been a fine player, but he needs to rest in some matches and Chukwueze would be a good alternative.

The Nigerian has been improving every season he spends at Villarreal and if we do not act fast to sign him, West Ham could win the race for his signature.

However, if we show serious interest, we expect him to choose us over the Hammers because we are a much bigger club.