Report – Arsenal keen on signing Bundesliga midfielder

Arsenal continues to search for new men to add to their squad as Mikel Arteta’s side keeps improving.

The Londoners could win the Premier League this season and will not want it to be a one-off.

This means they must continue to add new men to their squad every time they get a chance to do that.

Almost every week, a new name is linked with a move to the Emirates and the latest is Eintracht Frakfurt’s Djibril Sow.

The 26-year-old plays in midfield for the German side and has been a key player for them since 2018.

Sport1 says he has caught Arsenal’s attention and they have added him to their shopping list ahead of the next transfer window.

The best clubs do not stop strengthening their group and we must adopt that approach if we are serious about staying at the top of the English game.

Sow has spent several years in Germany and was a part of the Frankfurt team than won the Europa League last season.

This means he would be an experienced addition to our squad if we seal the deal.

However, it remains unclear if he will accept the offer, considering the competition for a place at the Emirates is serious in the midfield area.

