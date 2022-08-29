Arsenal remain keen on signing another player from Scotland

Reports have linked arsenal with a move for Celtic star, Matt O’Riley.

The midfielder only joined the Scottish champions in January from MK Dons, but he has become one of their key players and helped them to win the last league title.

His performances have not gone unnoticed. A report on the Sun says Arsenal is competing with Manchester United for his signature.

This has been a very busy market for Mikel Arteta’s side and more players could come in before the window closes.

The 21-year-old fits into the type of player Arsenal have been adding to their squad and they could make him one of their own soon.

The report claims he joined Celtic for around £1.5million. However, the Gunners would need an offer between £15m and £20m to tempt Celtic into cashing in on him.

Just Arsenal Opinion

O’Riley has had a decent career even at such a young age and he would develop further at the Emirates.

For the stated price, he is cheap considering that he has won a league title and is still very young.

Reports have linked several other players with a move to the Emirates and it would be interesting to see which of our many midfield targets joins before the window shuts.

