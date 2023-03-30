Report – Arsenal keen on signing Barcelona defender

Arsenal is reportedly keen on signing Barcelona centre-back Eric Garcia.

The defender has been struggling to get game time at the Spanish club under Xavi Hernandez recently and has been tipped to leave as Barca seeks to trim down their wages.

The Catalans have several players in their squad who could leave, including Garcia.

Mikel Arteta is apparently looking to be reunited with the defender he worked with at Manchester City.

Arsenal has been in fine form, but that will not stop them from bolstering their squad when the campaign ends and Garcia has entered their wishlist, according to a report on the Daily Mail.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Garcia is still just 22 and has Premier League experience from his time on the books of Man City, so he could be a fine addition to our squad.

His age means he will fit into what we are building at the Emirates, but he might not come cheap.

His deal at Barca does not expire until 2026, so the Catalans will want good money before they sell him.

However, if we can convince the defender that he will be an important member of our group, that could make him ask the Catalans to do business with us.

