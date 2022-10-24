Report – Arsenal keen on signing exciting Lazio midfielder

Arsenal has been tipped to complete a big-money move for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic at the end of this season.

The Lazio midfielder has been one of the finest players in his position in Serie A and is on the radar of the top clubs worldwide.

High-flying Arsenal considers him one player that can make their team much better and are prepared to splash the cash for his signature.

A report on Calciomercato reports the Gunners could offer Albert Sambi Lokonga, whose value is €25m, plus €50-60m to sign him.

At 27, Lazio is running out of time to make good money from the Serbian’s sale and the report says this offer will get them to sell him eventually.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Milinkovic Savic has been the finest midfielder in Italy for some time and could get even better in England.

At his age, he should be at the peak of his career, so a move to Arsenal will help him become even better than he is now.

But the deal will cost us a lot of money and we must be sure spending so much on a player approaching his 30s is smart.