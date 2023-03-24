Report – Arsenal keen on signing Leeds teenage star

Arsenal has been named as one of the clubs chasing the signature of Wilfried Gnonto after his fine first season at Leeds United.

The attacker has had a fine campaign in the Premier League as he shines for strugglers Leeds United.

As one of their star players, several clubs want to add the 19-year-old to their squad at the end of the season.

Gazzetta dello Sport has now revealed that Arsenal is one of them as the Gunners look to continue bolstering their playing squad.

Mikel Arteta has made them the best team in England this season and the club will continue backing him with new players.

However, Manchester City and Chelsea also have an interest in his signature.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Gnonto is one of the exciting young attackers to watch in the Premier League and he often does well in games for the Whites.

He might not be a regular at the Emirates, but having him in our squad will improve its depth significantly, which is great for us if we want to remain one of the top sides in the country.

Because there is plenty of competition for his signature and he still has several seasons left on his current deal, Gnonto would be expensive to add to our group.

WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…