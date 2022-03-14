Report – Arsenal keenly watching 20-year-old Brazilian

Arsenal remains interested in a move for Palmeiras star, Danilo.

The 20-year-old Brazilian has been doing well for his present side and looks set to become their next export to Europe.

Mikel Arteta’s side has made some good progress in recruiting talented young players recently.

But the journey towards rebuilding a club never ends, so we expect them to make more signings in the summer.

Most of the signings they have made under the Spaniard have been players in their early 20s and that makes Danilo the right fit.

The midfielder has so much room for development and it is not only Arsenal that sees that.

Calciomercato.it reports that Italian clubs are also keen to add him to their squad.

However, the Gunners have been long-term admirers and have kept a close watch on his development.

Furthermore, it reveals that a fee of around 16m euros might be enough to get the Brazilian side to sell him.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Brazilian players have been lighting up the Premier League for some time now and that could be an indication that Danilo will not struggle in the competition.

He would also have a very good support system at Arsenal and in the EPL considering the number of players from his country.

If Arteta is convinced that he needs the midfielder, then 16m euros shouldn’t be too much for Arsenal to spend on him.

