Report – Arsenal keeping an eye on Belgium Pro League attacker

With only a few days left before the transfer window closes, Arsenal continues to be linked with potential new signings.

Mikel Arteta’s side hasn’t been as active as it was last summer, but the Gunners are focused on ensuring their squad is ready for this season’s challenges before the window shuts.

Following the signing of Riccardo Calafiori, Arsenal is also reportedly close to finalising a move for Mikel Merino.

However, the Spaniard might not be the last addition before the window closes.

Arteta is still on the lookout for players to strengthen the team, and Arsenal has now been linked with a move for Andreas Skov Olsen.

The winger, who plays for Club Brugge, has impressed in recent seasons, catching Arsenal’s attention, according to The Sun.

With Bukayo Saka being the club’s main right winger and Reiss Nelson struggling to make an impact when given chances, Arsenal might seriously consider signing Skov Olsen in the final days of the transfer window.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We need to bolster every part of our squad, and Andreas Skov Olsen looks like a good player to add to our attack.

