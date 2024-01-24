Report – Arsenal keeping an eye on Boca Juniors youngster

Arsenal is reportedly among the clubs expressing interest in Boca Juniors’ young talent, Ezequiel Fernandez. Known for signing promising players from South America, particularly Brazil, Arsenal continues to focus on strengthening its squad with players from the continent.

Fernandez, a 21-year-old midfielder, has been a regular for Boca Juniors and has drawn attention from top European clubs. Arsenal, having monitored his progress over time, is now listed among the clubs keen on signing him, as reported by El Crack Deportivo.

With Arsenal actively looking to enhance their squad with new signings, Fernandez emerges as a player of interest for the Gunners. It remains to be seen whether Arsenal will proceed with a formal pursuit of the talented midfielder.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Argentina has some of the world’s finest midfielders, and Fernandez could develop into another one.

We have to start working on a move for him now and give ourselves a good chance of adding him to the group in the summer.

A move could be unlikely this month, and he may not play often if he makes a winter switch to the Emirates.

But we can find an agreement with him and Boca Juniors when we set our budget in the summer.

