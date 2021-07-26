Report – Arsenal La Liga target available for just £15million

Arsenal target, Isco could be available for a cut-price fee of £15million as Real Madrid reshapes their squad.

The Spanish club has just made Carlo Ancelotti their latest manager and the former Everton boss is having a look at all his players in this preseason.

He reportedly had a conversation with Isco when he was appointed and assured the midfielder that he might be useful to his plans.

However, AS is reporting that he is one player that the Spanish club hopes to cash in on, handing Arsenal a boost.

The Gunners have brought in Albert Sambi Lokonga, but there is still uncertainty around the future of Granit Xhaka and Lucas Torreira.

Isco would be a fine addition to the Arsenal squad this summer and his experience at winning trophies including the Champions League and Club World Cup will help bring a winning spirit to the Arsenal dressing room.

Arsenal has also added Nuno Tavares to their squad this summer, but they are still looking to complete the transfer of Ben White from Brighton.

They might not sign another player until they complete a move for the England international, who is returning shortly from an extended break because of Euro 2020.