Report – Arsenal leading the race for Serie A midfielder

Fabian Ruiz is one of the finest midfielders in Serie A now as he plays well for Napoli.

The Spaniard has been on the radar of Arsenal for some time now and they might finally get their man in the next transfer window.

Mikel Arteta will get heavy support from the Gunners in the next transfer window to add more quality to his squad.

The club has already started sounding out potential targets and Ruiz features prominently on their shopping list.

Napoli Piu claims they are his most serious suitors at the moment, suggesting he would join them if he leave Naples.

The Serie A club values him at 40m euros. However, with just one season left on his current deal, it is almost a guarantee that he would be sold for less than that price unless he signs a contract extension.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Left-footed Ruiz will add some balance to our play and complement the current midfielders that we have.

Our players are doing fine now, which is one reason we could seal a top-four spot.

But we need more depth and he would be a quality player to add to the group if he makes the move to the Emirates.

