Report – Arsenal leading the race to sign Juventus man

Arsenal is now leading the race to sign Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot in the summer, according to Calciomercato.

The Frenchman had an amazing World Cup as he delivered some fine performances for France and he has been in good form in the league this season as well.

Mikel Arteta’s side has also done well, but they want to keep improving their squad and their summer plans are in motion already.

The Gunners are hopeful of buying some new men, but they will also sign valuable players to join them as free agents if they find one.

The report says they like Rabiot and have now added him to their list of targets for the end of the season as they consider new options for their squad.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Rabiot has been terrific this season and the Frenchman is one player we can trust to do a job if he maintains this level of performance.

However, many clubs also want to sign him and a majority will offer him a pre-contract agreement ahead of the summer.

If we want to win the race, we must act fast and get him to agree to join us at the end of his contract by signing a deal next month.

