Report – Arsenal linked with 17-year-old Brazilian talent

Arsenal is reportedly showing interest in Corinthians’ young talent, Pedrinho, as they continue to actively scout the South American market.

Having already integrated several Brazilians into their current squad, Arsenal appears to have found success in acquiring players from the country.

With former player Edu leading the club’s technical department, the Gunners have developed a keen eye for identifying promising talents in Brazil.

Given this background, it comes as no surprise that Os Donos da Bola show host, Neto, has mentioned Arsenal as a potential destination for the 17-year-old Pedrinho.

Recent discussions have centered around Pedrinho’s absence from the U20 World Cup, as his club declined to release him for the tournament. Furthermore, there have been questions as to why he is not receiving opportunities in Corinthians’ first team.

Neto said in his show as quoted by Sport Witness:

“You have Pedro… Pedro I don’t know what’s going on. If the kid is going to be sold to Arsenal… I don’t know, huh. Remember I told you, Vessoni? Because here’s the thing, he didn’t go to the World Cup to play. And he’s good with the ball. He came in every game and doesn’t come in anymore.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have our eyes on most youngsters in Brazil and it could be true that we are tracking Pedrinho, but he is not ready for our first team.

If he makes the move to the Emirates now, he will be sent to our youth team to develop further and be ready for the senior side.

Video – Alfie and Rob are back for the summer transfer window

Here is their first analysis of the summer, where Alfie and Rob discuss and predict every single possible Arsenal incoming and outgoing this summer, including fees and potential destinations for outgoings.

