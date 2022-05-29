Report – Arsenal linked with a move for Inter Milan defender

Arsenal has been linked with a transfer for Inter Milan left-back Federico Dimarco as Nuno Tavares struggles.

The Gunners found joy in Serie A in the last transfer window when they signed Takehiro Tomiyasu from Bologna.

They have also been linked with a move for Aaron Hickey, but The Sun claims the next left-back to join them could be Dimarco.

The 24-year-old has been an ever-present in the Inter team since he returned from his loan spell at Hellas Verona in the 2020/2021 season.

Arsenal has watched him, and they consider him good enough to serve as a backup to Kieran Tierney.

The Scotsman is notoriously injury-prone, which means the Gunners are denied using their best left-back for much of the season.

Dimarco will fill the void he leaves when he is absent, with Tavares proving inadequate in the games he has played for the club so far.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tavares has not been good enough, and we need only players that can deliver for us in the next campaign.

We should send him out on loan and bring a better player to replace him.

Dimarco looks a decent player to target, but the defender might lack the necessary experience to thrive in the Premier League.

