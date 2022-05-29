Report – Arsenal linked with a move for Inter Milan defender

Arsenal has been linked with a transfer for Inter Milan left-back Federico Dimarco as Nuno Tavares struggles.
The Gunners found joy in Serie A in the last transfer window when they signed Takehiro Tomiyasu from Bologna.
They have also been linked with a move for Aaron Hickey, but The Sun claims the next left-back to join them could be Dimarco.
The 24-year-old has been an ever-present in the Inter team since he returned from his loan spell at Hellas Verona in the 2020/2021 season.
Arsenal has watched him, and they consider him good enough to serve as a backup to Kieran Tierney.
The Scotsman is notoriously injury-prone, which means the Gunners are denied using their best left-back for much of the season.
Dimarco will fill the void he leaves when he is absent, with Tavares proving inadequate in the games he has played for the club so far.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Tavares has not been good enough, and we need only players that can deliver for us in the next campaign.
We should send him out on loan and bring a better player to replace him.
Dimarco looks a decent player to target, but the defender might lack the necessary experience to thrive in the Premier League.
2 CommentsAdd a Comment
Tierney came with the club knowing he had an “ongoing” injury issue which gets worse when he is over played. When Arsenal moved into CL contention Arteta with the huge weight of expectaion decided to play with a 12 man squad from Xmas till May. It was a massive risk but one he felt he had to do to meet the fan expectation of a top 4 finish. Unforunately it proved too much asTomiyasu succumbed twice Tierney twice Partey twice and Gabriel staggered to the finish line. Saka Smith Rowe and Odegaard also ran out of juice and we dropped games v Palace Brighton Southampton Spurs and Newcastle down the stretch. I don’t blame Artea he played the hand the best he saw fit and missed by just two points after a 38 game marathon. Had we won just one more time Arteta would have been hailed a genius. As it is 5th was brilliant considering no one gave us a top 4 chance in the summer.
But what to do about Tierney? The only sane answer is to nurse him back to health then sell him as soon as a decent offer comes for him. Immediately though we need a 3rd LB cover. But without the 25m fee from Tierneys sale how much can the club afford to spend on the 3rd option? Perhaps a loan player may be the interim solution till Tireney is fit enough to sell? What if Tomiyasu’s Partey and Gabriel’s injuries becomes problematic as well? Four crucial expensive injury crocks could provide quite the head ache and significantly affect our transfer stategy this summer.:(