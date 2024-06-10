Report – Arsenal linked with talented 23-year-old Feyenoord star

Arsenal has been linked with a move for Feyenoord star Lutsharel Geertruida as they continue to bolster their squad.

The Gunners remain one of the best-performing teams in Europe over the last few seasons, and Mikel Arteta is keen on continuing to improve his squad.

The club appreciates the work Arteta is doing and is committed to ensuring he gets all the support he needs to continue improving the team’s quality.

The latest player linked with a move to the Emirates is Lutsharel Geertruida, who, according to Soccer News, is looking to move to a bigger club.

The 23-year-old can play both midfield and defence, and his versatility could help him secure more game time at Arsenal.

The Gunners are focused on signing young players who will offer long-term value, and Geertruida’s age fits perfectly with their strategy.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have signed some good talents from the Netherlands over the years, and we trust our scouts to inform us only about players who will do well on our team.

If Geertruida moves to London, he could be an amazing addition to our squad, and it would be great to have him around.

He knows the competition for game time will be serious at the Emirates, so he has to be prepared for a tougher selection challenge.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…