Report – Arsenal loanee could change clubs in January

Arsenal allowed Marcelo Flores to leave on loan at the start of this campaign because they wanted him to gain more experience.

Although he hasn’t broken into the Gunners first team yet, Mexico has capped him, and that shows he is a tremendous talent.

The attacker could have joined several clubs temporarily in the last transfer window, but the proposal of Real Oviedo convinced him and he enlisted with them.

The La Liga2 side was hoping he would help them gain promotion to the Spanish top flight this term.

However, he has played less than 50 minutes of league football this season.

This could change everything, and he is getting frustrated at the lack of playing time being afforded to him.

El Desmarque reports the youngster wants to play more, and he understands he needs patience.

However, if things don’t change, he could ask to leave them in January to find another temporary home.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Flores is at an age that he needs to play regularly, and it makes little sense that it has not happened for him so far.

We have high hopes for him, and the only way he can develop himself is to start playing more often than he is doing now.