Report – Arsenal loanee remains firmly on AC Milan’s wishlist

Arsenal loanee Folarin Balogun has been one of the hottest strikers in Europe this season, as he has been among the top scorers in Ligue 1.

The youngster cannot stop scoring for Reims, which has helped them overachieve over the last few weeks.

His overall campaign has been impressive and now he is on the radar of a top European club.

The Gunners have Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Jesus as their top-two options in attack at the Emirates, which means Balogun will struggle when he returns at the end of this season.

For now, Mikel Arteta has no plans for the New York-born striker and a report on Milan News says AC Milan continues to monitor him.

The Serie A club wants a new young striker in the summer and has been watching some talents around Europe.

They believe Balogun has what it takes to do well in the San Siro and might make an approach in the summer.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Balogun is at a turning point in his career and will not want to sit on the bench at Arsenal when he returns.

Judging by his performance this season, it is easy to see why we will struggle to keep him if the striker is not our leading man.

