Report – Arsenal looking at Premier League alternative to Califiori

Arsenal’s move for Riccardo Calafiori has stalled, but the Gunners have another defender on their shortlist.

Mikel Arteta’s side is on the market for new signings, aiming to make the right additions without spending excessively.

Calafiori fits this description, but a move for him has stalled in recent weeks. Whether Arsenal will turn to an alternative target remains uncertain.

However, an exclusive report from Caught Offside reveals that Mikel Arteta’s side is now keen on signing Bournemouth defender Ilya Zabarnyi.

The 21-year-old played three games for Ukraine at Euro 2024 and is considered one of the finest young centre-backs in England.

The Gunners are confident that he could perform well for them and might add him to their squad this summer, regardless of the outcome of the Calafiori pursuit.

Their current priority, though, is to finalise a deal for the Italian defender as soon as possible.

Just Arsenal Opinion

At 21, Ilya Zabarnyi looks to be a fine defender in the making, and his age means Mikel Arteta still has a good chance of moulding him into a top player.

However, we do not expect Bournemouth to allow him to leave them easily, and we probably will be forced to pay a huge fee for his signature.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…