Report – Arsenal looking at signing another Brazilian teenager

Arsenal has found joy in signing Brazilian players in the last few seasons and we can expect to see more come through the door at the club.

The Gunners remain one of the best clubs in Europe this season and continue to work hard to end their wait for a new league crown.

Arsenal has Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Magalhaes and Gabriel Martinelli to thank for their fine form this season and fans can expect more Brazilian talents to join the club soon.

The latest man on their radar is Matheus Goncalves, who plays for Flamengo in the Brazilian top flight.

The 17-year-old has only just broken into their first team and hasn’t played much from the beginning of games, but he scored on his first start and is considered one to watch.

The Sun reports Arsenal has been alerted about his talents and has been advised to move for him now before the likes of Ajax and Manchester City do.

Just Arsenal opinion

We have long enjoyed having Brazilian talents on our books, and Goncalves could become the latest.

If he keeps improving, we trust Edu will strike a deal and bring him to Europe by the summer.