Report – Arsenal make contact over signing La Liga winger

Arsenal has added Girona winger Viktor Tsygankov to their shopping list ahead of the next campaign.

The Gunners are in the market for as many good players as possible and are also preparing to offload some of their stars.

Mikel Arteta’s side has made significant progress in the last few seasons and will continue to bolster its squad as much as possible.

Several names are on their shopping list, and AS claims the latest target they have added is Tsygankov.

The Ukrainian has been in fantastic form for the La Liga side, who surprisingly qualified for the Champions League this term.

He contributed at least 15 goals/assists in the league for them last season and has remained one of the most sought-after players in Europe.

The report claims Arsenal has now contacted his entourage about adding him to their squad as they look to bolster their attack.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We need as many fine players as we can get, and Girona’s form in the just-concluded season shows that they are a team to shop at for good talents.

Tsygankov made some important contributions to their success, and at 26, he has enough experience to adapt quickly if we add him to our squad.

