Report – Arsenal make offer for Ajax teenage talent

Arsenal has tabled a bid to sign Ajax goalkeeper Tommy Setford as they prepare for life without Aaron Ramsdale.

Ramsdale has lost his first-team place at the Emirates and is now the second choice behind David Raya.

While he accepted this role last season, Arsenal believes he might not be content with it next term and could want to leave this summer.

If that happens, the Gunners are prepared to sanction his departure as long as they receive the right offer.

Arsenal is already scouting for goalkeepers who can serve as a backup to Raya.

A report in Telegraaf reveals that they are interested in Ajax youngster Tommy Setford, who has been developing well at the Dutch club.

The Gunners believe Setford, despite being just 18, is an ideal addition to their squad.

The report claims Arsenal has already offered Ajax €400,000 plus bonuses for Setford, but the Dutch club has not yet responded.

With Setford’s contract expiring next summer, Ajax might be compelled to accept the bid in the coming weeks.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Setford has been developing well at Ajax and could come in and become a terrific player for us when he fully develops.

