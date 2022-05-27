Report – Arsenal makes a €25m bid for Serie A star

Arsenal has reportedly made a bid worth €25m for Bologna’s Aaron Hickey.

The Scottish left-back has attracted their attention in recent weeks, and they believe he is a better backup to Kieran Tierney when compared to the inconsistent Nuno Tavares.

The Gunners have a fine business relationship with Bologna, which helped them to sign Takehiro Tomiyasu from the Serie A club at the start of the season.

The Japanese star has been a solid buy, and he probably opens the door for Hickey to join him in London.

A report via Sport Witness claims Arsenal has made their offer, and it is much better than what West Ham has offered to land the left-back.

This means the Gunners are currently leading the chase for his signature, and they will probably win the race, eventually.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tavares has been poor, and there is almost no room for a player that is not 100% ready to be fully focused in our matches.

We are trying to achieve something great with this squad, and it would take perfect performances from all our players before we can earn the right to challenge for titles.

Hickey could offer that to us, and Tavares will need to leave on loan to continue his development.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Learn more about Arsenal’s proud history – Decade by Decade CLICK HERE to visit our new Arsenal History section