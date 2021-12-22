Report – Arsenal makes a January decision on struggling striker

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang may have played his last game for Arsenal this year, but he will still be a member of the squad at the end of this season.

The striker was banished from the Arsenal first team for disciplinary reasons and has been stripped of the captain’s armband.

He is a target for top European clubs who believe he still has enough goals in him to help their team.

These suitors could make a move for him in the January transfer window as they bid to end their respective seasons well.

However, The Sun says Arsenal has no plans to offload him next month and expect to welcome him back to the squad.

The former Borussia Dortmund man is likely to be brought back into the team after AFCON next year.

Just Arsenal Opinion

As the likes of Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Martinelli perform well at Arsenal, it is easy for us to think we don’t need Auba.

However, there are some matches that we would need a very experienced striker to open our opponents up.

We need him in the squad to keep helping the budding youngsters at the Emirates become better.

However, he doesn’t have to be a regular starter when he returns from his current exile.