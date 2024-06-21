Report – Arsenal makes an enquiry about Chelsea star

Arsenal has reportedly joined the race for Conor Gallagher as the midfielder is linked with a move away from Chelsea.

The Gunners have retained Jorginho for another season, but they have lost Mohamed Elneny and might also lose Thomas Partey. Mikel Arteta is preparing his team for another title challenge, so he is ready to invest in depth for every department.

Gallagher has been one of Chelsea’s best players, yet the midfielder is consistently linked with a move away. The Blues are bolstering their squad with young players from all over the world and are open to cashing in on Gallagher.

According to AS, Atletico Madrid is contemplating signing the midfielder, as he is clearly on the market. However, Gallagher might prefer to stay in the Premier League, and Arsenal has inquired about adding him to their squad.

Although the Gunners already boast some of the best midfielders in England, they believe Gallagher can bring additional quality to their game.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Gallagher is an underrated player and the midfielder could do well on our team.

However, our manager will know this and we should only sign him if Mikel Arteta confirms that he would be useful on his team.

