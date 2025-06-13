Report – Arsenal makes plans to close €100 million deal

Arsenal is closing in on a major move for Benjamin Sesko as they look to complete a deal early in the transfer window. The Gunners have been actively working behind the scenes to secure the signing of a top striker, and Sesko has emerged as their most likely target.

Over the past few months, Arsenal has held discussions with the camps of both Sesko and Viktor Gyokeres. While the two forwards differ in age and experience, the club has identified them as ideal options to lead their line next season.

Arsenal prepared to pay premium for top striker

Although either striker would cost a significant amount, Arsenal appears ready to spend heavily to get their top choice. A report on Caught Offside suggests the Gunners expect the final cost of a deal for Sesko to be more than €70 million, with negotiations now moving towards an agreement worth around €100 million.

This shows how serious the club is about upgrading its attacking options ahead of the new campaign. Arsenal have performed well in recent seasons but are still missing a clinical forward to make the difference in tight matches, particularly in Europe.

Sesko is widely regarded as one of the most promising young strikers in European football, and Arsenal believes he has the potential to become a key part of their project. His physical attributes, technical ability and eye for goal make him a strong fit for the Premier League and Mikel Arteta’s system.

A statement signing to lead the line

The signing of Sesko would send a clear message about the club’s ambition heading into the new season. With other top teams also strengthening their squads, Arsenal knows it must act decisively if it wants to compete for major honours.

Sesko would be a fine addition to our squad, and the reality is that top talent does not come cheap. If Arsenal want to land a striker who can make an instant impact, they will need to invest heavily, and this deal shows they are prepared to do just that.

