Report – Arsenal makes plans to hold talks for top striker

Arsenal are looking to add Victor Osimhen to its squad at the end of the season as the striker continues to impress at Galatasaray.

The Nigerian forward joined the Turkish club on loan in the summer after being unable to secure a move to a bigger European side from Napoli. Despite his temporary move, he remains a highly sought-after player, with several clubs closely monitoring his performances. Napoli are reportedly eager to offload him permanently, and his current deal includes a release clause, which could facilitate a transfer.

Osimhen’s impressive form in Turkey indicates that he remains in excellent shape, further strengthening interest from top clubs across Europe. Arsenal have been linked with multiple strikers ahead of the summer transfer window, and the Nigerian international is among the key options they are considering.

The Gunners believe Osimhen would be a perfect addition to their squad and are prepared to make serious efforts to secure his signature. With strong competition expected from other clubs, they aim to move quickly to gain an advantage in the race for his services.

According to Caught Offside, Arsenal are set to open talks with Osimhen’s entourage in an effort to finalise a deal. The club are aware of the significant interest in the striker and are keen to act swiftly to convince him of their project before other potential suitors make their move.

Osimhen remains one of the most prolific strikers in world football, and his arrival would undoubtedly strengthen Arsenal’s attacking options. His physical presence, pace, and goal-scoring ability make him a valuable asset for any team, and securing his services would be a major statement of intent from the Gunners. If he were to lead the line for Arsenal, he could significantly enhance their attacking threat and elevate the team’s overall performance.