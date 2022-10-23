Report – Arsenal man in line for a deserved World Cup place

William Saliba has been named as one of the players France can call on if Raphael Varane is unfit for the World Cup.

The Manchester United defender was injured in their game against Chelsea yesterday and it could keep him out of the international competition.

It means France has to find a replacement for him and there is no shortage of options for Les Bleus.

L’Equipe, via GFFN, “report that Barcelona’s Jules Koundé, Saliba, Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konaté, and Bayern Munich’s Dayot Upamecano are the current options for them.

However, Kounde seems the favourite to replace the 2018 World Cup winner, with Saliba already considered inexperienced in an earlier game for his country.

Just Arsenal Opinion

This World Cup may have come too early for Saliba, but the defender will establish himself in the France national team after the competition.

He needs to continue delivering fine performances for Arsenal and he will always be considered for selection by his country.

For now, he should focus on helping Arsenal as much as possible as we bid to end this season successfully.

A top-four finish is our goal. However, we seem likely to finish in a better position than fourth if we keep performing well.

