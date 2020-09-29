Report – Arsenal man in talks with Italian side over potential move

Lazio Press claims that Shkodran Mustafi is in talks with Lazio over a move to the Italian capital city side.

The German defender has fallen down the pecking order at the Emirates following the arrival of William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes this summer.

He hasn’t played for the Gunners since project restart and he remains sidelined with an injury that he picked up during that time.

When he returns to full fitness, he will struggle to earn his place back in the Arsenal dressing room and as he has entered the final year of his current deal, Sun Sports claims that the Gunners are keen to move him on.

Lazio will be competing in the Champions League this season after earning a return to the competition at the end of last season.

The Italians know that they will have to sign some experienced players that they can to help them stay competitive in the competitions that they will be playing in this campaign.