Report – Arsenal man is now open to joining Newcastle United

Kieran Tierney could leave Arsenal in the summer as he begins considering interest from Newcastle United.

The Scotland star is struggling for playing time at Arsenal now and several reports have indicated he might ask to leave the Emirates.

The left-back is one of the finest players in his spot in the league and Newcastle manager Eddie Howe is a known admirer of his talents, which means the Magpies could make an approach.

A report on Mirror football reveals Tierney is warming up to the idea of wearing the black and white stripe of the Saudi-owned club.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tierney is a terrific player, but Oleksandr Zinchenko is doing better and deserves to play ahead of the Scotsman, at least for now.

It is true that he is probably too good to be on the bench and that could msee us sell in the summer.

Nuno Tavares is doing well on loan at Olympique Marseille and will likely come back as a better player that we can trust with more minutes.

However, it would be disappointing to lose Tierney and if there is a way of keeping him then we are sure the club will try.

WATCH – Mikel Arteta on Arsenal’s “complete domination” of Leicester, and Trossard’s and Martinelli’s contribution.

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids