Report – Arsenal man just hours away from changing clubs

The Sun claims that Aston Villa will announce the signing of Emiliano Martinez from Arsenal within hours.

The Argentinean has emerged as a target for Dean Smith’s side this season after he starred for Arsenal in the Premier League at the end of last season.

Originally Arsenal’s second choice, the South American was surprisingly handed the chance to be Arsenal’s number one following an injury to Bernd Leno in June.

The German was out for the rest of the season and Martinez ensured that the Gunners didn’t miss him.

He starred in goal as Mikel Arteta’s side won the FA Cup, Leno was back from injury, but Martinez was still picked to start in the Gunners’ Community Shield game against Liverpool, which they won.

He asked for assurances that he will be number one before remaining at the Emirates, but Arsenal chose to side with Leno as their first choice goalie.

They have now agreed to sell the Argentinean to Aston Villa and he missed the club’s first game of the season against Fulham because he was on his way to Birmingham for his medical.

If all goes to plan, the report claims that his signing will be announced in the next few hours.

  1. Dan kit says:
    September 12, 2020 at 6:09 pm

    Best for all involved ,he deserves to be playing week in week out ,but he was never going to shift Leno from the number one spot .
    Be good now to get whatever fee we get for him straight into the transfer pot and get whoever else’s Arteta wants .

  2. Eddie says:
    September 12, 2020 at 6:19 pm

    Goodluck Martinez…. Great GK, Grey Human, Humble personality.. You’ll always be one of us.
    We understand your need to be free and we support you.
    Goodluck Gunner.

    City are busy delaying Sokratis’s departure, Fiorentina and Torino still in bidding war.
    Arsenal somewhat angry at Torino for reasons I don’t know, but more players will be leaving soon.

  3. Rory johnson says:
    September 12, 2020 at 6:28 pm

    Deal agreed according to sky sports…. 16 f#%*ing million we’ve just been mugged a cracker.

    1. ken1945 says:
      September 12, 2020 at 6:37 pm

      For just £26 million for Gabriel, lt looks like the coronavirus repurcussions are starting to effect transfer monies as well – just an opinion folks!!!!

      Echo Eddie’s thoughts 100%.
      Giid luck Martinez and thanks.

    2. Declan says:
      September 12, 2020 at 6:40 pm

      £20 million with add ins apparently.

    3. Eddie says:
      September 12, 2020 at 6:43 pm

      All I’ll tell you is it’s not 16M.
      It’s more than that

      1. Eddie says:
        September 12, 2020 at 6:47 pm

        It’s 20M and Martinez will start their game against Sheffield Utd

    4. The Deluded One says:
      September 12, 2020 at 6:44 pm

      @Rory Johnson Agree, if the fee is 16 M it is way too low. But I suppose the market is what it is these days.

      Not liking one bit of it though. Sad to see him leave but I get that he wants to be playing regularly at his age.

    5. ACE says:
      September 12, 2020 at 6:51 pm

      Good luck to EM, great keeper and
      even better person. He will always
      be a Gooner but I understand and
      applaud his ambition to be a true #1.
      Best of luck @ Villa!

      WTS, I think this was a necessary
      piece of business by AFC and those
      fans slamming the club for GIVING
      away the Argentine need to take a
      deep breath. EM’s remarkable run
      after taking over Lenos injury @
      Brighton was the feel good story
      of the season for Arsenal fans and
      its significance shouldn’t be
      discounted but the catalog of work
      the Argentine has amassed while
      in North London shouldnt be
      confused with or compared to any
      of the worlds greatest goalies. The
      opinions of some AFC fans that EM
      is worth more than Allison and
      Ederson is laughable.

      In a perfect futboling world AFC
      would of been successful in keeping
      both keepers for this season but it
      just wasnt meant to be in NL.

      Ill take the reported £16-20M to offest
      the price of TP or HA in a NEW YORK
      MINUTE!!

  4. Sue says:
    September 12, 2020 at 6:49 pm

    It is sad to say goodbye after all this time, but such is life!
    He deserves to be a No.1… and I’m so glad he finished on a high with us, with 2 medals.. I had a lump in my throat seeing him crying after the cup final!
    Good luck and thank you! Once a gooner 😊

  5. McLovin says:
    September 12, 2020 at 6:58 pm

    £20m with add ons is good price.

    Lets look at the facts:

    – Martinez is 28, so his value will not go higher much longer

    – he’s going to Villa, so very unlikely he will come back to haunt us ? They probably won’t sell him for profit. And its not like when we sold Bennacer, Malen, Gnabry who were 19-22y at the time

    – he played really well, for less than half a season. For that amount of played, I think the compensation is great

    – we got Leno, a top keeper. And Emi wanted to guaranteed playing time

    So good luck Emi. All parties wont with this deal IMO

    1. ACE says:
      September 12, 2020 at 7:13 pm

      McLovin,

      Sensible post mate, not sure why
      Arsenal fans think half a season
      excelling in the EPL and EL equates
      to Oblak and Allison type cash.

      Good luck to a true Gunner and
      hopefully its PARTEY time!!

  6. Mrcool says:
    September 12, 2020 at 7:19 pm

    I can only wish him the best of luck at Villa.

