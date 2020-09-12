Report – Arsenal man just hours away from changing clubs

The Sun claims that Aston Villa will announce the signing of Emiliano Martinez from Arsenal within hours.
The Argentinean has emerged as a target for Dean Smith’s side this season after he starred for Arsenal in the Premier League at the end of last season.
Originally Arsenal’s second choice, the South American was surprisingly handed the chance to be Arsenal’s number one following an injury to Bernd Leno in June.
The German was out for the rest of the season and Martinez ensured that the Gunners didn’t miss him.
He starred in goal as Mikel Arteta’s side won the FA Cup, Leno was back from injury, but Martinez was still picked to start in the Gunners’ Community Shield game against Liverpool, which they won.
He asked for assurances that he will be number one before remaining at the Emirates, but Arsenal chose to side with Leno as their first choice goalie.
They have now agreed to sell the Argentinean to Aston Villa and he missed the club’s first game of the season against Fulham because he was on his way to Birmingham for his medical.
If all goes to plan, the report claims that his signing will be announced in the next few hours.
Best for all involved ,he deserves to be playing week in week out ,but he was never going to shift Leno from the number one spot .
Be good now to get whatever fee we get for him straight into the transfer pot and get whoever else’s Arteta wants .
Goodluck Martinez…. Great GK, Grey Human, Humble personality.. You’ll always be one of us.
We understand your need to be free and we support you.
Goodluck Gunner.
City are busy delaying Sokratis’s departure, Fiorentina and Torino still in bidding war.
Arsenal somewhat angry at Torino for reasons I don’t know, but more players will be leaving soon.
Deal agreed according to sky sports…. 16 f#%*ing million we’ve just been mugged a cracker.
For just £26 million for Gabriel, lt looks like the coronavirus repurcussions are starting to effect transfer monies as well – just an opinion folks!!!!
Echo Eddie’s thoughts 100%.
Giid luck Martinez and thanks.
£20 million with add ins apparently.
All I’ll tell you is it’s not 16M.
It’s more than that
It’s 20M and Martinez will start their game against Sheffield Utd
@Rory Johnson Agree, if the fee is 16 M it is way too low. But I suppose the market is what it is these days.
Not liking one bit of it though. Sad to see him leave but I get that he wants to be playing regularly at his age.
Good luck to EM, great keeper and
even better person. He will always
be a Gooner but I understand and
applaud his ambition to be a true #1.
Best of luck @ Villa!
WTS, I think this was a necessary
piece of business by AFC and those
fans slamming the club for GIVING
away the Argentine need to take a
deep breath. EM’s remarkable run
after taking over Lenos injury @
Brighton was the feel good story
of the season for Arsenal fans and
its significance shouldn’t be
discounted but the catalog of work
the Argentine has amassed while
in North London shouldnt be
confused with or compared to any
of the worlds greatest goalies. The
opinions of some AFC fans that EM
is worth more than Allison and
Ederson is laughable.
In a perfect futboling world AFC
would of been successful in keeping
both keepers for this season but it
just wasnt meant to be in NL.
Ill take the reported £16-20M to offest
the price of TP or HA in a NEW YORK
MINUTE!!
It is sad to say goodbye after all this time, but such is life!
He deserves to be a No.1… and I’m so glad he finished on a high with us, with 2 medals.. I had a lump in my throat seeing him crying after the cup final!
Good luck and thank you! Once a gooner 😊
£20m with add ons is good price.
Lets look at the facts:
– Martinez is 28, so his value will not go higher much longer
– he’s going to Villa, so very unlikely he will come back to haunt us ? They probably won’t sell him for profit. And its not like when we sold Bennacer, Malen, Gnabry who were 19-22y at the time
– he played really well, for less than half a season. For that amount of played, I think the compensation is great
– we got Leno, a top keeper. And Emi wanted to guaranteed playing time
So good luck Emi. All parties wont with this deal IMO
McLovin,
Sensible post mate, not sure why
Arsenal fans think half a season
excelling in the EPL and EL equates
to Oblak and Allison type cash.
Good luck to a true Gunner and
hopefully its PARTEY time!!
I can only wish him the best of luck at Villa.