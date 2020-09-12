Report – Arsenal man just hours away from changing clubs

The Sun claims that Aston Villa will announce the signing of Emiliano Martinez from Arsenal within hours.

The Argentinean has emerged as a target for Dean Smith’s side this season after he starred for Arsenal in the Premier League at the end of last season.

Originally Arsenal’s second choice, the South American was surprisingly handed the chance to be Arsenal’s number one following an injury to Bernd Leno in June.

The German was out for the rest of the season and Martinez ensured that the Gunners didn’t miss him.

He starred in goal as Mikel Arteta’s side won the FA Cup, Leno was back from injury, but Martinez was still picked to start in the Gunners’ Community Shield game against Liverpool, which they won.

He asked for assurances that he will be number one before remaining at the Emirates, but Arsenal chose to side with Leno as their first choice goalie.

They have now agreed to sell the Argentinean to Aston Villa and he missed the club’s first game of the season against Fulham because he was on his way to Birmingham for his medical.

If all goes to plan, the report claims that his signing will be announced in the next few hours.