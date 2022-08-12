Report – Arsenal man offered back to his former club

Hector Bellerin’s next club will certainly come from La Liga judging by the rumours circulating about his future.

The full-back spent the last campaign on loan at Real Betis, and he had a great time at the Spanish club.

They won their domestic cup, and he had many playing minutes with them.

He has returned to the Emirates, but the Spaniards are struggling to make his move permanent for a fee.

Betis has financial problems, but Bellerin is determined to re-join them.

A new suitor has emerged that could make him change his mind.

Mundo Deportivo, as reported by Sport Witness, claims he is being offered to Barcelona after they missed out on Chelsea’s Cesar Azpilicueta.

The Catalans will look for an alternative now, and the report says they have considered adding Bellerin to their squad.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Because Bellerin was developed at Barca’s La Masia academy, his return would be a very romantic story.

However, what is important to us is that we make some money by offloading him.

But even Barca has no money, just like Betis, and it could force us to release him so that he can join a new club.

