Report – Arsenal midfield target prefers a return to Germany

Arsenal has intensified their interest in Xavi Simons in recent weeks, viewing him as one of the attackers Mikel Arteta wants to integrate into the squad.

The Dutchman has impressed over the past seasons, particularly during his stints at PSV and RB Leipzig where he spent the last season on loan, becoming one of Europe’s most productive attackers.

Simons has garnered attention from top clubs across the continent, and Arsenal has now joined the pursuit.

While PSG wishes to keep him, he is currently not part of their immediate plans for the first team. Consequently, they are open to another loan move for him, similar to his last campaign.

Both Arsenal and Bayern Munich are vying for his signature. According to a report from L’Equipe, Arsenal is keen to bring him into their squad this summer. However, Simons reportedly prefers a return to RB Leipzig.

He enjoyed his time at the German club last season, where he received significant playing time and believes he can continue his development there.

Simons is one of the best players we can add to our squad, but he will struggle to play, which could prevent him from joining us.

