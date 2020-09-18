Report – Arsenal might accept loan deal for wantaway star

Standard Sports claims that Arsenal will be open to allowing Sead Kolasinac to leave the Emirates on loan this summer.

The Bosnian has been linked with a transfer out of the Emirates this summer with Bayer Leverkusen and Schalke 04 all linked with a move for him.

The Gunners are overhauling their team, and the left-back is set to become one of the victims of that overhaul.

Arsenal is hoping to make some money from his sale so that they can add it to their pursuit of other summer targets.

Mikel Arteta still wants to add a midfielder to his team, and the Gunners are targeting the likes of Thomas Partey and Houssem Aouar.

Selling Kolasinac outright is better, but moving his wages off their wage bill will also go a long way in helping the Gunners add one more player to their team.

Leverkusen has just sold Kai Havertz and Kevin Volland in this transfer window, so they will have the money to pay a transfer fee.

However, it remains unclear if they can fit his Arsenal wages into their structure and that will play an important role in the deal going through.

The Bosnian might stay, but he will have to accept the fact that he might not play many games.