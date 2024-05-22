Report – Arsenal monitoring exciting Ligue 1 teenager

Arsenal is always attentive to the market for young players, and the Gunners have now been linked with a move for a Ligue 1 teenager.

Since Mikel Arteta arrived at the club, the Gunners have focused on signing players under 25 as they look to build a team for lasting success.

In the summer, more players will join the group and make it even stronger than it is at the moment.

Arsenal has several names on their transfer shortlist, and a report in Ouest France claims one of them is Rennes teenager Désiré Doué.

Doué has been a regular for their senior team this season and has played over 40 competitive games despite being only 18.

He is already considered one of the best prospects in European football, and it is only a matter of time before he moves to a bigger club.

The report claims he has several suitors following him closely ahead of the next transfer window, and one of them is Arsenal.

Doue has been fantastic for Rennes, and having played so many games in this campaign, we expect him to attract the attention of top clubs, but he is not quite ready to play for our senior team now.

