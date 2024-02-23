Report – Arsenal monitoring exciting Red Bull Salzburg teenager

RB Salzburg is renowned as one of Europe’s premier talent factories, having nurtured some of the best players currently thriving in the Premier League.

Continuing their tradition of signing and developing stars, they attract the attention of numerous top European clubs scouting for emerging talents.

Among these clubs is Arsenal, who have identified a player they believe can significantly strengthen their team. According to Football Insider, Mikel Arteta has set his sights on Oscar Gloukh.

The Israeli teenager has been a consistent presence in the Salzburg team this season, contributing important goals and assists to their games.

Reports suggest that Arsenal, along with several other clubs, is closely monitoring the 19-year-old, and there is speculation that he could become one of the Gunners’ midfield acquisitions in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Salzburg is a good club for youngsters to join and improve themselves, and we can trust most players from there to be a good product.

However, Gloukh will struggle to break into our current team and might be sent out on loan to keep developing if he joins us in the summer.

But if we let him spend a few more terms in Salzburg, he would be better prepared for life at a top club.

