Report – Arsenal monitoring exciting USA World Cup star

Arsenal is interested in a move for their former academy player Yunus Musah, according to a report on The Daily Mail.

He was on the books of the Gunners in his formative years and only left them in 2019 to move to Valencia in La Liga.

Since then, he has become one of the finest players in his position in Europe and Arsenal has been watching him.

A regular for the United States national team, Musah was one of their key men as they reached the Round-of-16 of the World Cup before losing to the Netherlands.

His performance in the competition has piqued the interest of several clubs and the report reveals Arsenal is keen on him.

The Gunners will continue to monitor him after he returns to his club, and they could table an offer for his signature by the end of the season.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Musah has developed into a top player at Valencia and it is probably time to bring him back home to the Emirates.

He was one of our finest academy players when he played with the likes of Bukayo Saka, but the latter broke into the first team before him.

He will cost us some good money now, but we probably need to spend that money because he is a top player.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Saka discusses Jesus, Southgate, Mbappe et al ahead of the big game against France

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids