Report – Arsenal monitoring impressive Atletico Madrid youngster

Arsenal is reportedly tracking Atletico Madrid youngster Samu Omorodion as he matures on loan at Alaves.

The Gunners are watching for some of the best youngsters available in Europe to bolster their squad in the next transfer window.

They have several players on their shopping list, and more are added to it regularly.

The latest is Omorodion, who has done well on loan at Alaves and scored at least 30% of their league goals in this campaign.

Atletico expects him to return to their group and shine, but they could also sell him if a suitor offers a good fee.

Arsenal is in the market for an attacker and Sport Witness reveals the youngster of Nigerian descent is on their radar.

The report claims the Gunners could make an approach for him at the end of this season and have been following him for some time to be sure he is a good profile for their team.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Omorodion has done well in La Liga and he might become an important player for us if we sign him.

At 20, he can still improve, but we currently need players who can make an instant impact on the team.

