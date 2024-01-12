Report – Arsenal monitoring in-form Ajax attacker

Arsenal’s pursuit of another striker could lead them back to Ajax, where they secured the signing of Jurrien Timber last summer.

The Gunners are expected to become more active in the current transfer window as they seek new strikers to bolster their squad.

Scoring goals has been a challenge for Mikel Arteta’s side, currently in a training camp in Dubai. Upon their return for the second half of the season, they will face tough opponents as they continue their title pursuit.

Adding a new striker to the squad is seen as crucial for achieving success this term.

According to Euro Sport, Arsenal is interested in Brian Brobbey, who is enjoying a good season with Ajax. Despite the Dutch club’s challenging year, Brobbey has stood out, scoring eight goals and providing four assists in 15 league games.

Brobbey has had a good time at Ajax, but he flopped at RB Leipzig, which could be a sign that he is not made for a top league.

We need a better striker because the Dutchman does not seem like a player who will solve our goalscoring problems, and neither is he better than Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Jesus.

