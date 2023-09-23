Report – Arsenal monitoring resurgent Atalanta midfielder

Charles de Ketelaere has experienced a resurgence since making the move to Atalanta from AC Milan in the last transfer window. The Belgian had a challenging spell at Milan last season, leading to doubts about his suitability for a top club.

However, this season at Atalanta has seen a remarkable turnaround in his form. De Ketelaere has notched two goals and provided one assist in five competitive games, impressing with his all-around performances.

His resurgence has caught the attention of several clubs, including Arsenal, as reported by Calciomercato. Arsenal is monitoring his progress closely, hoping to witness a return to the form that prompted Milan to sign him from Club Brugge.

If de Ketelaere continues to demonstrate his readiness during his loan spell at Atalanta, Arsenal may consider pursuing a deal for his signature in the future.