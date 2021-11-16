Report – Arsenal monitoring soon-to-be Ajax free agent

Noussair Mazraoui is one of the oldest members of the current Ajax squad as he has been at the Dutch club for the last 17 years.

However, this could be his last campaign with them as he enters the final few months of his current deal.

He can negotiate with overseas clubs from January and Arsenal could add him to Mikel Arteta’s squad.

ESPN says the Gunners are one club keen to sign him as they look to keep adding top players to their current squad.

However, he is currently in talks with his present club over an extension and Arsenal is monitoring the situation and ready to pounce if he becomes available.

At 24, the right-back has a lot of experience at the highest level as he has played for Ajax in both domestic and European competitions.

He also has a lot of experience in winning things at the highest level and that could be beneficial to Arsenal.

The arrival of Takehiro Tomiyasu means Arsenal has at least four right-backs on their book at the moment, including Hector Bellerin, who is spending this season out on loan at Real Betis.

We expect Mikel Arteta to sell the others and Mazraoui would be a good alternative to Tomiyasu.