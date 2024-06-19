Report – Arsenal monitoring Turkish teenager at Euro 2024

Arsenal is one of the clubs that have tracked Turkish youngster Semih Kılıçsoy for much of the last few months, and they are still following him.

The 18-year-old plays for Besiktas and was involved in 15 league goals for them last season, which is remarkable.

That form earned him a place in the Turkiye squad, and he is one of the youngsters in Euro 2024.

Arsenal likes him a lot, but the Gunners are still collecting information about him, and a report on Sport Witness claims they followed him to Germany.

Several clubs looking to sign him will also follow him in the competition, and the report claims that the Gunners are one of them.

Turkiye has some of the finest attacking talents in Europe in the competition, and it would be tough for him to get game time, but Arsenal believes he can still give them enough information about his readiness for the big stage.

At 18, Semih Kılıçsoy is still at the start of his career, and we probably should allow him to develop further before signing him.

However, we have to pay attention to the movements around him so he does not join another club.

