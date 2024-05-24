Report – Arsenal monitoring two Inter Milan attackers

Arsenal is reportedly following two Inter Milan attackers as they search for new goalscorers.

The Gunners are in the market to improve their attacking department in the next transfer window as they aim to finish next term with some trophies.

It remains unclear if they will sell some of their current options, but everyone expects Arsenal to sign at least one new attacker.

Mikel Arteta has the backing of the club to improve the squad, and the Spanish manager is expected to pick one key star for his attack.

A report on Calciomercato reveals that Arsenal is interested in two Inter Milan attacking stars.

The report claims the Gunners like Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram, who played crucial roles in Inter’s latest Scudetto win.

Thuram joined Inter only in the summer, while Martinez is already in talks over extending his contract at the San Siro.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Martinez and Thuram did well for Inter this season, but it is difficult for them to sell both players in one transfer window.

We will probably have to pick one of them, focus on the individual, and try to make a deal with the Italian champions.

None of them will come cheap, so we must be prepared to pay a good fee for their signature.

