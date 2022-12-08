Report – Arsenal must pay £65million for Porto star

Arsenal is keen on FC Porto attacker Pepe, but it will take a huge fee to take him away from Portugal.

The winger has been turning heads with some impressive performances at the Portuguese club and it is just a matter of time before he moves to a bigger European side.

Reports believe several clubs are chasing him and Arsenal hopes he joins their revolution under Mikel Arteta to make them ever harder to defend against.

However, a report on The Sun reveals he has a release clause worth around £65million, which his present employers expect to be paid before he leaves.

Because he is on the radar of so many clubs around the continent, they are likely to insist the fee is paid or will settle for just a small reduction.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Pepe is a top talent and will likely make us a better side if we add him to our squad, however, £65million is too much for someone who has not proved himself in a top European league.

We have an abundance of attacking talents now, so anyone who joins us will likely struggle to start and it makes little sense to spend all that money on a player that will spend more time on the bench.

